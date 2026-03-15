Tornado tears through Indian town, killing one and destroying dozens of homes - VIDEO

Tornado tears through Indian town, killing one and destroying dozens of homes - VIDEO

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A powerful tornado ripped through a town in eastern India on Sunday, leaving at least one person dead and causing widespread destruction in the state of Odisha, News.Az reports.

The violent storm struck parts of the Mayurbhanj district, where strong winds tore roofs off houses, uprooted trees and triggered panic among residents. Local authorities say more than 70 homes were damaged, many of them traditional mud and thatched structures.

The worst devastation was reported in Kia village in Karanjia, where the tornado’s force flattened rooftops and scattered debris across the area. Residents described scenes of chaos as the storm swept through the village in minutes.

At least 10 people were injured, with one reported in critical condition. Emergency services and local officials rushed to the affected areas to assess the damage and assist victims.

The powerful winds also knocked down electric poles and large trees, cutting power and blocking roads in several locations. In one dramatic incident, an auto-rickshaw was reportedly blown off the road and into a nearby pond due to the intensity of the storm.

Authorities are continuing damage assessments as relief operations begin for families who lost their homes in the sudden disaster.

Source: NDTV

News.Az