Blockchain Forum 2025 in Moscow: Top reasons to visit the crypto event of the year

Blockchain Forum 2025 in Moscow: Top reasons to visit the crypto event of the year

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 23-24 Moscow will host the highly anticipated 14th Blockchain Forum. This legendary global event brings together over 15,000 individuals from across the globe.

Why You Can't Miss Blockchain Forum 2025:

Leading global industry leaders will come to the forum in Moscow for the first time since 2022 to share exclusive content, insights, and knowledge. This is a unique chance to gain connections with one of the most demanded crypto markets.

Owners and management of numerous coins will attend Blockchain Forum 2025. On the eve of the bull run, forum participants will learn what to invest in and what is better to sell.

Traditionally, this event offers insights into new trends in the crypto sphere and mining six months before they hit the mainstream.

The gathering of all market leaders will take place here, making every connection crucial. Networking of this caliber is unmatched. Each Blockchain Forum provides numerous top-tier contacts that can change lives.

Major international crypto exchanges and crypto companies looking to engage with the Russian-speaking market will be represented at the expo. This is an excellent opportunity to find like-minded people and business partners.

Definitely make sure you're at the official AfterParty – it's a goldmine of million-dollar insights. As is well known, informal networking is always the most effective.

April 23-24, Moscow.

6 months of research, or the same result in 2 days? The choice is obvious.

Purchase your ticket with a 10% discount using promo code: Baku2025

https://blockchain.forum/en/#tickets-row

News.Az