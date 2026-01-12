Blue Economy Summit signs media partnership with News.Az and The Caspian Post

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Blue Economy Summit, an international forum dedicated to promoting the sustainable use of ocean and coastal resources, has signed a media sponsorship and partnership agreement with News.Az and The Caspian Post, strengthening international media cooperation focused on Azerbaijan and the Caucasus region.

The agreement brings together one of the region’s leading analytical and media platforms with the Blue Economy Summit, which advocates sustainable ocean-based economic development, environmental responsibility, and regional cooperation.

The Blue Economy Summit 2026 is scheduled to take place in the Turkish city of Trabzon on March 25–31.

Under the partnership, The Caspian Post and News.Az will provide international media coverage of the summit’s activities, initiatives, and expert discussions.

News.Az