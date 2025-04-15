Blue Origin's all-female crew safely returns after spaceflight

Pop icon Katy Perry and five trailblazing women have successfully completed a spaceflight aboard Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket, marking a milestone as part of an all-female crew.

The singer was joined by Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sánchez and CBS presenter Gayle King, who said a highlight of the flight was hearing Perry sing Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World", News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After landing back on Earth, Perry said she felt "super connected to life" and "so connected to love".

The flight lasted around 11 minutes and took the six women more than 100km (62 miles) above Earth, crossing the internationally recognised boundary of space and giving them a few moments of weightlessness.

Also on board were former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

The New Shepard rocket lifted off from its West Texas launch site just after 08:30 local time (14:30 BST).

The capsule returned to Earth with a parachute-assisted soft landing, while the rocket booster also landed back in Texas.

Cheering could be heard from inside the capsule as the recovery crew went to collect them.

Jeff Bezos opened the capsule door to welcome back Lauren Sánchez, the first to disembark.

"I'm so proud of this crew," she said tearfully. "I can't put it into words."

She paused, before adding: "I looked out of the window and we got to see the moon."

"Earth looked so quiet," she said, adding that it was not what she expected. "It was quiet, but really alive."

Next out was Katy Perry, who kissed the ground and lifted a daisy to the sky - her daughter is called Daisy.

Gayle King also got on her knees and kissed the ground.

"I just want to have a moment with the ground, just appreciate the ground for just a second," she said.

The last to get out, Kerianne Flynn, pointed at the sky and shouted: "I went to space."

A celebrity cast had watched the launch from the ground.

Blue Origin is a private space company founded in 2000 by Bezos, the billionaire entrepreneur who also started Amazon.

Although Blue Origin has not released full ticket prices, a $150,000 (£114,575.85) deposit is required to reserve a seat—underlining the exclusivity of these early flights.

Alongside its suborbital tourism business, the company is also developing long-term space infrastructure, including reusable rockets and lunar landing systems.

The New Shepard rocket is designed to be fully reusable and its booster returns to the launch pad for vertical landings after each flight, reducing overall costs.

According to US law, astronauts must complete comprehensive training for their specific roles.

Blue Origin says its New Shepard passengers are trained over two days with a focus on physical fitness, emergency protocols, details about the safety measures and procedures for zero gravity.

Additionally, there are two support members referred to as Crew Member Seven: one provides continuous guidance to astronauts, while the other maintains communication from the control room during the mission.