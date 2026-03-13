China donates $200,000 to families of Iran school strike victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

China announced on Friday, March 13, 2026, that it will donate $200,000 to the Iranian Red Crescent Society to support families of students killed in a missile strike on a girls’ school in Minab, Iran. The attack, which occurred in the opening hours of the Middle East war, has been widely condemned as “indiscriminate.”

Tehran has accused the United States and Israel of carrying out the deadly strike, which Iranian media reports say killed at least 165 people, including children. These figures have not been independently verified. A U.S. military investigation is underway to determine the circumstances, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the donation will provide “condolences and compensations” to the families of the victims. Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun called the strike a “severe violation of international humanitarian law,” emphasizing:

“Attacks on schools and children constitute a more severe violation of international humanitarian law and breach the bottom line of human conscience and morality. China stands ready to continue providing necessary assistance to Iran in a humanitarian spirit.”

The funds will be delivered through the Chinese Red Cross Society in cooperation with the Iranian Red Crescent Society, reflecting Beijing’s commitment to humanitarian aid during the crisis.

The New York Times reported that a U.S. Tomahawk missile may have struck the school due to a targeting error. Israel has denied involvement or prior knowledge of the strike. Access to Minab remains limited, preventing independent verification of the attack or the death toll.

U.S. President Donald Trump initially suggested that Iran might have been responsible, though Iran does not possess Tomahawk missiles. He later stated he could “live with” the findings of the ongoing investigation.

China’s donation comes amid growing global concern over civilian casualties in the conflict and highlights Beijing’s efforts to provide humanitarian support while condemning attacks on schools and children.

