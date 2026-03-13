Yandex metrika counter

Alleged Uruguayan cartel leader Marset arrested in Bolivia

  • World
  • Share
Alleged Uruguayan cartel leader Marset arrested in Bolivia
Photo: Getty Images

Sebastián Marset, a suspected drug trafficker accused of leading the First Uruguayan Cartel, has been arrested in Bolivia, Paraguay’s National Anti-Drug Secretariat confirmed on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Marset, who is ‌accused ⁠of leading the First Uruguayan Cartel, is ​a ​wanted ⁠fugitive sought by ​Interpol.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      