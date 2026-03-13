Alleged Uruguayan cartel leader Marset arrested in Bolivia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sebastián Marset, a suspected drug trafficker accused of leading the First Uruguayan Cartel, has been arrested in Bolivia, Paraguay’s National Anti-Drug Secretariat confirmed on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

is ​a ​wanted ⁠fugitive sought by ​Interpol.

