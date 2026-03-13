Kuwait airport attack cancels flights across Gulf - DETAILS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Travelers to Kuwait or transiting through its main aviation hub are facing major disruptions after Kuwait Airways suspended all flights indefinitely. The suspension comes after drone strikes caused significant damage to Kuwait International Airport (KWI), including Terminal 1, parts of the runway, and fuel depots.

Kuwait International Airport serves as the primary gateway for travelers visiting Kuwait City, the waterfront district of Salmiya, the historic Souq Al-Mubarakiya, and Failaka Island. With critical infrastructure damaged, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) halted all commercial flights until repairs and safety inspections are completed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities confirmed that the closure is due to physical damage rather than airspace restrictions. Repairs to terminals, runways, and fuel facilities are expected to take several weeks. Commercial flights will resume only after thorough safety checks and operational clearance.

Within the first day of the disruption, at least 62 flights were cancelled, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded. Passengers were evacuated from damaged areas of the terminal, and travelers are advised to monitor airline updates for refunds and future travel arrangements.

Kuwait Airways confirmed that all ticket holders, refundable or non-refundable, are eligible for full refunds. Passengers can request refunds through the airline’s “Manage Booking” portal on the Kuwait Airways website using their booking reference (PNR) and last name.

High demand may slow the refund process, so passengers are encouraged to contact the airline via their call center or WhatsApp (+965 1802050) if online systems fail.

Due to ongoing airspace restrictions and the airport closure, rebooking flights to later dates is currently unavailable. Aviation authorities have stated that operations will resume only after repairs, runway inspections, and safety clearance.

Passengers already in Kuwait or abroad should follow official guidance. Kuwaiti nationals overseas may receive assistance through government coordination programs, while travelers inside Kuwait are advised to follow temporary arrangements and updated procedures until flights resume.

Kuwait International Airport connects Kuwait City to major hubs such as Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Istanbul, London, Mumbai, and Singapore. The suspension affects regional tourism flows, airline connectivity, and transit travel. Tour operators are adjusting itineraries for multi-country trips that included Kuwait.

Travelers planning future trips are encouraged to monitor Kuwait Airways and DGCA announcements regarding repairs, airspace status, and flight resumptions. Refund requests should be submitted promptly to avoid delays.

Once repair and safety checks are completed, commercial operations will gradually resume. Travelers can expect airlines to adjust schedules based on demand. Those planning to visit Kuwait’s cultural, coastal, and urban attractions should track official updates before arranging trips.

