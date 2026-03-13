Sadiq Khan under fire as new row erupts over London transport policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan is exploring the possibility of introducing charges on large SUVs, according to a new Transport for London (TfL) report. The move is part of the city’s Vision Zero action plan, aimed at eliminating deaths and serious injuries on London’s roads by 2041.

TfL’s document highlights the “pressing need for targeted safety interventions” over larger vehicles, noting that their size makes roads more hazardous for pedestrians and cyclists. Large SUVs are more likely to obscure children and other vulnerable road users from a driver’s view, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The report warns that SUVs in Britain are 14% more likely than other cars to kill pedestrians and cyclists in a collision, and 77% more likely to kill children. With SUVs now accounting for roughly a third of all new car registrations in the UK, the safety risks are increasing as these vehicles grow in popularity.

A spokesperson for the mayor said:

“There is growing evidence about the safety risks of large SUVs, which are becoming more common on London’s roads. The mayor has asked TfL to undertake detailed analysis of these vehicles’ impact on road safety.”

No formal proposals for SUV charges have been made yet. Any future policy would depend on TfL’s analysis and recommendations to the government or automotive sector.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, argued that all UK vehicles already meet strict safety standards and that charging based on size would unfairly penalize drivers who need larger cars.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, added that arbitrary fees might not deter the largest SUVs while increasing costs for families who rely on bigger vehicles.

In addition to potential SUV charges, London drivers already pay fees in certain circumstances. The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), expanded citywide in August 2023, charges £12.50 per day for vehicles that don’t meet emissions standards. A separate £18 congestion charge applies to central London during designated hours.

With large SUVs under scrutiny, the Vision Zero initiative reflects a growing focus on road safety, particularly for children and other vulnerable road users.

News.Az