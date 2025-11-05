BMW profit margin jumps as luxury demand holds strong in U.S. & Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

BMW delivered better-than-expected results in the third quarter, posting a strong profit margin in its core automotive business despite high tariffs in the U.S. and Europe and ongoing competition in China.

The German luxury automaker recorded a 5.2% operating margin for July-to-September — more than double last year’s 2.3% and above the 4.9% forecast by analysts. The performance comes just weeks after BMW trimmed its full-year outlook due to rising tariff costs and slower demand in China, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Total earnings before interest and taxes reached €2.3 billion, up one-third from last year’s weak quarter, when brake issues hit sales. Revenue for the period came in slightly below expectations at €32.3 billion.

“We once again proved that our business model is robust and resilient,” CEO Oliver Zipse said, emphasizing the company still expects its full-year automotive margin to land between 5% and 6%.

The stronger-than-anticipated margin signals continued demand for premium vehicles — even as global trade tensions and competition in China reshape the auto market.

