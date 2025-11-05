China plans $4b dollar bond as demand surges past $65b after U.S. trade truce

China is preparing to raise $4 billion through a two-part U.S. dollar bond offering — and global investors are piling in fast.

Orders have already exceeded $65 billion, showing massive appetite just one week after Beijing and Washington reached a trade ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

China’s Finance Ministry plans:

- 3-year dollar bond at ~25 basis points above U.S. Treasuries

- 5-year dollar bond at ~30 basis points above U.S. Treasuries

This will be one of China’s biggest dollar funding moves since tensions with the U.S. escalated in recent years.

The offering comes days after Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to ease trade measures during talks in South Korea.

Beijing has now:

Suspended a 24% extra tariff on U.S. goods for one year

Kept a 10% levy in place

Agreed to lift tariffs of up to 15% on U.S. agricultural imports from Nov. 10

Meanwhile, Washington says U.S. tariffs on Chinese products will drop by about 10 percentage points to 47% under the deal.

This bond sale — and the overwhelming investor demand — signals rising confidence after years of trade uncertainty and suggests renewed global appetite for Chinese assets as tensions cool.

