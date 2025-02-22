BMW says it will review timing of electric Mini production in UK

BMW (ETR:) said on Saturday it is rethinking its timetable for manufacturing all-electric Mini cars in Britain, citing uncertainties facing the industry.

Mini announced in 2023 that it would invest 600 million pounds ($757.80 million) in the UK to make its Mini brand all-electric by 2030 with production due to start in Oxford in 2026.

But BMW Group said on Saturday it was now rethinking that plan.

"Given the multiple uncertainties facing the automotive industry, the BMW Group is currently reviewing the timing for reintroducing battery-electric Mini production in Oxford," it said in a statement.

Sales of electric vehicles have struggled to grow as much as expected.

The industry is also contending with U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on all U.S. auto imports.

Volkswagen (ETR:)'s Audi has said it plans to expand its output in North America and Mercedes will also boost its U.S. production.

In its statement, Mini said construction in Oxford was well underway "to make the plant future-ready" but it had told Britain's government of its decision to review the timeline.

"As part of this discussion, we agreed not to take the previously announced grant, but we remain in close dialogue about our future plans," the statement said.

