Yandex metrika counter

Boat accident kills at least 26 in Nigeria

  • World
  • Share
Boat accident kills at least 26 in Nigeria
Source: Bssnews

A boat accident on the Niger River in southern Nigeria has killed at least 26 people, authorities in Kogi State said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Bssnews.

The incident involved traders travelling to a market and "reports indicate that the unfortunate incident has allegedly claimed the lives of not less than 26 passengers", Kingsley Femi Fanwo, Kogi State commissioner for information, said in a statement on X.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      