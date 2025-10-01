Boat accident kills at least 26 in Nigeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

A boat accident on the Niger River in southern Nigeria has killed at least 26 people, authorities in Kogi State said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Bssnews.

The incident involved traders travelling to a market and "reports indicate that the unfortunate incident has allegedly claimed the lives of not less than 26 passengers", Kingsley Femi Fanwo, Kogi State commissioner for information, said in a statement on X.

News.Az