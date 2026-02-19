Bobsledder Won, biathlete Taliharm elected to IOC's Athletes' Commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean bobsledder Won Yun-jong and Estonian biathlete Johanna Taliharm have been elected to the IOC's Athletes' Commission, while China's Olympic figure skating champion Han Cong failed to secure a seat.

The IOC announced the voting results for the Athletes' Commission on Thursday, with 2018 Olympic bobsled silver medalist Won finishing first among 11 candidates, garnering 1,176 votes of 2,393. Taliharm finished second with 983 votes, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Won and Taliharm will replace two outgoing members - Finnish ice hockey player Emma Terho and Norway's cross-country skier Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen - to represent fellow athletes in the IOC.

News.Az