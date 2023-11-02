Bodies of Azerbaijanis killed in Khojaly buried en masse on bank of Gargar river, detained Armenan terrorist testifies (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Acts of terror and other grave crimes committed by illegal Armenian armed groups in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan are being investigated, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

According to the statement, as a result of the local anti-terror measures carried out in September 2023, Madat Arakeli Babayan, who was armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and joined the illegal armed units, was unarmed and detained in Gozlukorpu village of Kalbajar district on suspicion of committing acts of terror in pursuit of ethnic bigotry and enmity as party of an organized group.

During the investigation, the accused Madat Babayan stated in his testimony, among other details, that he had been involved in perpetrating the Khojaly tragedy in February 1992. On February 24, 1992, under the leadership of Lt-Col Arkadi Shirinyan of the Armenian armed forces nicknamed “Kholostoy” and within an armed unit comprised of residents of Chapar, Gozlu and Gozlukorpu villages of Kalbajar district, as well as other armed Armenians from Yayiji, Heyvali and Zaylik villages of Kalbajar district, came to the village of Tazabina of Khojaly district and, in accordance with a pre-arranged plan to destroy the Azerbaijani population, at 11 pm on February 25, 1992, during an attack on Khojaly town from the direction of Khankendi city, followed a group of civilian residents consisting of more than 150 people, most of whom were women, children and elderly people who wanted to flee to Asgaran district to save their lives, were ambushed and killed with automatic firearms.

On February 26, 1992, Madat Babayan also saw Vamik Petrosyan, Shirin Shirinyan and other members of the gang collecting corpses and committing insulting actions on bodies. He also observed more than 100 Khojaly civilians being taken prisoner.

Madat Babayan stated that together with other Armenian militants in Khojaly, he had set up an armed post at the Khojaly-Ballija-Khankendi road junction in the direction of Khankendi on February 26, 1992 in order to conceal the facts of the looting of property of Azerbaijani residents and massacre of civilians. He said that three days after the massacre committed in the city, the corpses of the Azerbaijanis killed in Khojaly were brought to the post in three trucks and then dumped into an excavated area on the left bank of the Gargar River about 400 meters from the post, and buried en masse. He also provided information about lootings committed in February-March 1992 in Khojaly.

Giving an on-site verification testimony, Madat Babayan provided detailed information by visually showing the places where criminal acts against the civilian population were committed.

In addition, Madat Babayan also showed places where he had personally buried the bodies of Azerbaijanis who were captured and illegally detained in Gozlukorpu village school, and then died as a result of mistreatment and torture.

A comprehensive investigation is underway into the mentioned and other related crimes.

News.Az

