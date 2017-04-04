Body of Central Asian found in St. Petersburg Metro explosion epicenter

Yandex metrika counter

A body of a Central Asian native has been found in the preliminary epicenter of the explosion in St. Petersburg subway.

"The body of a native of one of the Central Asian countries has been discovered in a possible epicenter of the explosion. But it is too early to call him a suicide attacker," the source said, adding that investigators are looking into all possible leads. 

