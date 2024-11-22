Boeing secures $2.38B US Air Force contract for 15 more KC-46A tankers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boeing has announced that it has been awarded a $2.38 billion contract by the U.S. Air Force to produce 15 more KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling tankers under the Lot 11 procurement.

Boeing now has 168 KC-46A tankers on contract globally, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Since 2019, Boeing has delivered 89 KC-46As to the U.S. Air Force and four to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.In October, the KC-46A Pegasus was deployed for its first full-scale mission after being approved for global combat operations in 2022.The KC-46A Pegasus is a military aerial refueling and strategic transport aircraft developed by Boeing.

