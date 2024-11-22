Yandex metrika counter

Boeing secures $2.38B US Air Force contract for 15 more KC-46A tankers

  • World
  • Share
Boeing secures $2.38B US Air Force contract for 15 more KC-46A tankers
Photo: Defense News

Boeing has announced that it has been awarded a $2.38 billion contract by the U.S. Air Force to produce 15 more KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling tankers under the Lot 11 procurement.

Boeing now has 168 KC-46A tankers on contract globally, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Since 2019, Boeing has delivered 89 KC-46As to the U.S. Air Force and four to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

In October, the KC-46A Pegasus was deployed for its first full-scale mission after being approved for global combat operations in 2022.

The KC-46A Pegasus is a military aerial refueling and strategic transport aircraft developed by Boeing.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      