Boeing seeks FAA waiver to sell 35 more 777F freighters

The move comes amid strong customer demand and delays in the certification of its next-generation aircraft, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The emissions regulations are set to take effect in 2028. Boeing noted that its next-generation 777-8 Freighter, which is expected to meet the new limits, will not be ready until after that date. The company said the waiver would enable it to fulfill anticipated demand for cargo planes before the 777-8F enters service.

Boeing aims to obtain FAA approval by May 1. The company also expects to deliver the first 777-8F roughly two years after the initial delivery of the 777-9, currently scheduled for 2027.

Under then-President Joe ‍Biden, the FAA in February 2024 issued final rules adopting international standards to reduce carbon pollution from most large airplanes flying in U.S. airspace. The rules do not apply to airplanes in ​service before that date.

Boeing said large widebody freighters are crucial to the export of goods.

"Of ‌the $600 billion in goods exported by air cargo in 2024, more than $260 billion were transported on large widebody freighters," Boeing said.

It added that each 777F aircraft exported to a foreign customer contributes $440 million at catalog value to a positive trade balance, indicating that more than $15 billion worth of U.S. export value could be lost without an exemption.

Boeing ⁠said the 777F is the most fuel-efficient airplane for ​the global freight market and the only large ​widebody freighter in production.

Last year, Congress passed legislation allowing Boeing to continue to produce its 767 freighter for another five years through 2033 in ‍the United States, exempting ⁠it from the FAA efficiency rules taking effect in 2028.

Last year, the FAA said civil aircraft were responsible for 9% of domestic transportation emissions and 2% ⁠of total U.S. carbon pollution. Under Biden, the U.S. unveiled a climate action plan aiming to achieve net-zero ‌greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. aviation sector by 2050.