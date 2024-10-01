News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Federal Aviation Administration
Tag:
Federal Aviation Administration
Boeing seeks FAA waiver to sell 35 more 777F freighters
20 Dec 2025-10:57
US flights set to return to normal as FAA lifts shutdown restrictions
17 Nov 2025-09:49
US flights could be cut by up to 20% as government shutdown drags on
08 Nov 2025-11:15
US flight delays near 7,000 as government shutdown hits day 27
28 Oct 2025-12:20
Alaska Airlines grounds all flights nationwide due to IT outage
24 Oct 2025-08:58
South Korea to order airlines to inspect Boeing jet fuel switches after deadly crash
14 Jul 2025-14:04
Boeing eyes boost in 737 Max production as losses narrow, deliveries rise
23 Apr 2025-16:28
Musk’s SpaceX aims to install Starlink terminals in US airspace system
25 Feb 2025-10:10
SpaceX engineers sent to FAA to help modernize air traffic control
21 Feb 2025-00:07
FAA increasing oversight of Boeing production and manufacturing
13 Jan 2024-10:27
Latest News
UK allocates £200m for military deployment to Ukraine
Dozens trapped or missing after landfill collapse in Philippines
Pope Leo XIV cautions against 'zeal for war' amid global unrest
Trump to meet Colombian president for talks in early February
U.S. team arrives in Venezuela for first time since Maduro's arrest
Berlin to host conference on Sudan aid
US intercepts fifth sanctioned tanker, controls Venezuelan oil
US to exit 66 international bodies, impacting climate efforts
Secret meeting details fuel fresh controversy over AZAL crash
Why Iran’s protests keep returning despite years of repression
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31