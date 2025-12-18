Boeing, Union pause talks for Spirit AeroSystems staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

Contract talks between Boeing and the union representing roughly 1,600 former Spirit AeroSystems engineers have been paused until January 5. The delay follows Boeing’s recent acquisition of Spirit’s fuselage and wing operations, while Airbus acquired some other parts of the company.

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), which also represents 16,000 Boeing workers in Washington, criticized Boeing for being unprepared for the negotiations. “I’m incredibly pissed off by this demonstrated lack of respect,” said SPEEA negotiator Wes Gardner, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Boeing said the pause is necessary to manage the complex integration of Spirit’s Wichita team and emphasized that the existing six-year contract, set to expire January 31, 2026, allows sufficient time for full negotiations.

The acquisitions have reshaped the global aerospace supply chain and added challenges for Boeing’s labor relations. The company’s largest union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, covers tens of thousands of workers across Kansas, Washington, and Oregon.

