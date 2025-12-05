Turkish Airlines, South African Airways ink codeshare deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Airlines, Türkiye's flag carrier, announced on Friday that it has signed a codeshare agreement with South African Airways, South Africa’s flag carrier, covering joint flights starting March 1, 2026.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Geneva by Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat and South African Airways CEO John Lamola, according to a statement from Turkish Airlines, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Bolat said the partnership will give passengers more travel options and strengthen not only commercial ties but also the cultural and tourism relations between the two countries.

Lamola described the deal as a strategic move to expand reliable and competitive air travel. He added that Turkish Airlines’ global reputation underlines the shared goal of enhancing connectivity between Africa and Türkiye while supporting tourism, trade, and sustainable economic growth.

The codeshare agreement aims to deepen cooperation between the two airlines and provide passengers with more travel choices.

Under the deal, South African Airways will codeshare on routes including Johannesburg-Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Windhoek, Harare, Victoria Falls, and Mauritius. Turkish Airlines will codeshare on routes including Istanbul-Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Frankfurt, Paris, and London.

