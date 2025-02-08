Boeing warns moon rocket program employees of layoffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boeing (NYSE: ) warned on Saturday of layoffs in its Space Launch System moon rocket program, saying it expects to have about 400 fewer positions in line with revisions to NASA's Artemis program and cost expectations, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The Seattle-based aerospace manufacturer said it will issue 60-day notices of involuntary layoffs to the affected employees in the coming weeks.

"We are working with our customer and seeking opportunities to redeploy employees across our company to minimize job losses," a Boeing spokesperson said via email.

The Artemis program, which is estimated to cost $93 billion through 2025, was established by the U.S. space agency during the first administration of President Donald Trump. It represents the flagship American effort to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since NASA's Apollo 17 mission.

The program, however, has had significant delays and rising costs.

Artemis 2, previously planned for late 2024 and involving a crewed flight around the moon, is now scheduled for September 2025. Artemis 3, planned as the first astronaut moon landing under the program, is now planned for September 2026, delayed from late 2025.

News.Az