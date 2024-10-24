Boeing workers reject pay rise offer as strike continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Striking Boeing workers have turned down a new proposal from the aerospace giant that included a 35% pay increase over four years.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union said 64% of its members voted against the proposed deal, News.Az reports, citing BBC. More than 30,000 of Boeing's employees have joined the walkout, which started on 13 September, after an initial offer was rejected.Hours earlier Boeing's boss Kelly Ortberg warned that the company is at a "crossroads" as losses at the firm surged to roughly $6bn (£4.6bn).“After 10 years of sacrifices, we still have ground to make up, and we're hopeful to do so by resuming negotiations promptly," union representatives said in a statement."This is workplace democracy – and also clear evidence that there are consequences when a company mistreats its workers year after year," it added.Boeing has declined to comment on its latest offer being rejected.It is the second time that the striking workers have rejected a proposed deal in a formal vote. The previous offer was turned down last month by 95% of workers.Earlier, Mr Ortberg, who took over as chief executive in August, said he had been working "feverishly" to stabilise the firm, as it worked to repair its reputation, which has been hit by manufacturing and safety concerns."This is a big ship that will take some time to turn, but when it does, it has the capacity to be great again," he said.The latest crisis at Boeing erupted in January with a dramatic mid-air blowout of a piece of one of its passenger planes.Its space business also suffered a reputational hit after its Starliner vessel was forced to return to Earth without carrying astronauts. The strike has compounded the problems , leading to a dramatic slowdown in production.Mr Ortberg said the firm was "saddled with too much debt" and had disappointed customers with lapses in performance across the business.Boeing's commercial aircraft business reported operating losses of $4bn in the last three months, while its defence unit lost nearly $2.4bn.

