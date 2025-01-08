Boko Haram terrorists attack presidential palace in Chad
World
Al Arabiya
Chad's armed forces have repelled a Boko Haram attack on the presidential palace in the Chadian capital N'Djamena, News.az reports citing Al Arabiya.
The situation in the capital is under the control of government forces, the TV channel said.
Al Arabiya also reported that some people died and others were injured as a result of gunfire near the palace. The TV channel did not give a number.