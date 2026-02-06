Bolivia bus crash into ravine kills at least 10

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 people were killed and several others seriously injured when a bus plunged about 100 meters (330 feet) into a ravine on Thursday night in Bolivia’s highlands, according to police.

The crash occurred near the community of Putina Cotamasa, in Camacho province north of the capital La Paz, and prompted residents and local authorities to work hours on rescue efforts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

Images broadcast by local television stations and circulated on social media showed the scale of the disaster, including bodies of victims and injured passengers, among them minors.

Emergency teams evacuated survivors and rushed them to hospitals in La Paz, local media said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Such accidents are common in Bolivia, where conditions in rugged Andean terrain and along dirt roads linking cities with rural communities often worsen during the rainy season.

News.Az