Bolivia plane crash kills 15 , injures 28 - VIDEO

The Hercules C-130 aircraft was transporting newly printed Bolivian currency to La Paz when it veered off the runway at El Alto International Airport and crashed onto a nearby highway, bursting into flames. The fire destroyed debris along the highway and damaged at least 15 vehicles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but 15 people were pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear whether the victims were passengers on the plane or bystanders on the highway. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, and two of the six crew members remain unaccounted for.

Rescue efforts were complicated by crowds attempting to collect scattered bills, prompting authorities to deploy over 500 soldiers and 100 police officers to maintain order. The Central Bank confirmed that the dropped bills had no legal value, as they had not yet entered circulation.

HUGE MILITARY PLANE CRASHES IN EL ALTO, BOLIVIA pic.twitter.com/QVlyg63RpX — RT (@RT_com) February 27, 2026

All flights to and from El Alto International Airport were temporarily suspended while officials investigate the cause of the crash. Authorities have not provided further details about whether mechanical failure, human error, or other factors contributed to the disaster.

The crash marks one of Bolivia’s deadliest recent military aviation incidents, and officials continue to work on securing the site and identifying the victims.