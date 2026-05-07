Trump motorcade vehicles spotted in Beijing ahead of Xi summit

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Heavily armored United States Secret Service vehicles linked to President Donald Trump’s motorcade were spotted in Beijing ahead of the upcoming summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to reports published on May 7

Images circulating on Chinese social media showed black SUVs with tinted windows and US government license plates traveling on highways in the Chinese capital, News.Az reports, citing Channel News Asia.

The appearance of the vehicles signaled the beginning of major security preparations for the expected high-level meeting between the two leaders.

Reports said several US Air Force C-17 transport aircraft had recently arrived in Beijing carrying specialized security equipment, armored vehicles, and advance teams for the presidential visit. Among the equipment reportedly transported was the presidential limousine known as “The Beast,” the heavily fortified Cadillac used by US presidents during official trips abroad.

The upcoming Trump-Xi summit is expected to be one of the most significant diplomatic events of the year as Washington and Beijing continue discussions on trade, regional security, and geopolitical tensions.Chinese President Xi Jinping also uses a specially built armored limousine produced by Hongqi, China ’s state luxury vehicle brand. Both presidential motorcades are designed as highly secure mobile command centers equipped with advanced communication and protection systems.Reports indicated that Trump is expected to remain in Beijing during the two-day visit due to security and logistical considerations.

News.Az