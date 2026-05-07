Pakistan armed forces mark first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq with renewed resolve

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Pakistan’s armed forces have marked the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, which they describe as the country’s “battle for truth”, commemorating the night between May 6 and 7 as a significant moment in the country’s military history.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the occasion included tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and a reaffirmation of readiness to defend the country, News.Az reports, citing Pakistan Today.

The ISPR said the milestone reflected strengthened national confidence, institutional determination, and the Pakistan Air Force’s continued focus on modernization and capability development. It noted progress toward a future-ready air force through the induction of advanced systems and the operational use of new technologies, contributing to its evolving combat readiness.

The statement said the Pakistan Air Force continues to develop its ability to conduct multi-domain operations, consolidating itself as a capable and future-focused air power prepared to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in modern air warfare conditions. It added that the execution of these operations demonstrated professional excellence and reinforced national pride and confidence.

The armed forces said Pakistan remains a peace-loving country and that its military reflects a responsible strategic culture. It emphasized that all efforts are directed toward preserving peace, promoting stability, and ensuring regional security.

According to the ISPR, the military remains aware of changing regional and global security conditions and continues to monitor what it described as evolving threats. It stated that despite shifts in the strategic environment, the resolve and readiness of Pakistan’s armed forces remain firm, with continued investment in advanced capabilities and professional development to meet future challenges.

The statement added that the armed forces are prepared to respond to any aggression and that any hostile action against Pakistan would be met with strong and decisive response.

On this occasion, the ISPR also paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force personnel, praising their professionalism, sacrifice, and operational commitment in defending the country’s airspace. It described the PAF as a symbol of national pride and strength, concluding that it remains “second to none” and reaffirming its enduring role in national defense.

News.Az