Four killed in small aircraft crash near Namibia’s Sossusvlei desert

Four killed in small aircraft crash near Namibia’s Sossusvlei desert

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Four people have been killed after a light aircraft crashed in Namibia’s Sossusvlei area, according to local charter operator Desert Air, which confirmed the incident on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The wreckage of the aircraft, which had been reported missing on Sunday, was found on Monday morning in the Sossusvlei region, a well-known tourism destination located in Namibia’s Namib Desert.

The company said the victims included the pilot and three passengers on board.

“There were no survivors,” Desert Air chief executive officer Willem de Wet said in a statement.

Desert Air added that the cause of the crash is currently under investigation. The company urged the public to avoid speculation until preliminary findings are released by the relevant aviation authorities.

No additional details regarding the identities of those killed in the crash have been released so far.

News.Az