New Israeli Air Force chief says Israel ready for war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel is prepared to deploy the full strength of its air force against Iran if necessary, newly appointed Israeli Air Force Commander Major General Omer Tishler said on Tuesday.

“We are closely monitoring developments in Iran and are prepared, if required, to direct all air force capabilities eastward,” Tishler said, News.Az reports, citing Times of Israel.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Anthropic rolls out 10 new AI agents

Sweden sets up new intelligence agency amid Ukraine war concerns

Trump says Iran conflict could last 3 more weeks

NATO comes to Sweden: Europe’s security map is changing

The new air force chief also warned that Israel “will not allow its enemies to strengthen near its borders.” He stressed that the Israeli Air Force would continue to act decisively “at any location, at any distance, and against any enemy.”

According to Israeli media reports, a ceremony marking the change of command of the Israeli Air Force was held on May 5 at Tel Nof Airbase.

Major General Tomer Bar stepped down after 39 years of military service, handing over command to Tishler.

News.Az