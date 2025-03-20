Bolstering Ukraine's defence means stronger peace negotiations - Kallas

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has just arrived, News.az reports citing BBC.

She tells reporters waiting eagerly that she is looking forward to hearing from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit, including his reaction to yesterday's phone call with US President Donald Trump.

The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it is at the negotiating table, she tells reporters, adding that defence spending is also on the table at the Summit.

The defence white paper published by the EU yesterday is also top of the agenda, and the EU foreign policy chief says it will be "a big day" in Brussels.

News.Az