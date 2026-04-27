Bomb hoax delays AirAsia flight bound for Bangkok

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A bomb hoax, which triggered a four-hour delay for a Thai AirAsia flight departing from Krabi International Airport on Sunday, has prompted Thai authorities to take immediate security measures and vow severe legal consequences for the perpetrator.

The incident unfolded at approximately 4:47 p.m. local time aboard Thai AirAsia flight AIQ 4401, an Airbus A320 bound for Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

As the aircraft was pushing back from its parking stand, a passenger made a comment about an explosive device in carry-on luggage.

According to the flight attendant, she was assisting the passenger with placing a bag in the overhead compartment when the passenger said, "Slide the bag carefully. Beware of a bomb," a statement repeated when the attendant asked for clarification.

The crew member reported the remark to the captain, who promptly halted takeoff procedures and returned the aircraft to the gate. Despite the passenger later admitting the comment was a "joke," standard security procedures were activated without delay. All passengers were evacuated, and all luggage was offloaded.

The aircraft was moved to an isolated area designated for emergencies to allow security teams to conduct a thorough inspection away from the main terminal. The Department of Airports confirmed that airport operations continued as normal, with other flights arriving and departing as scheduled.

By 8 p.m., security officials completed their search and found no explosives or suspicious items. The aircraft finally took off at 9 p.m., resulting in a delay of about 4 hours and 15 minutes.

Authorities took the individual responsible into custody immediately following the incident.

Deputy Minister of Transport Phattrapong Phattraprasit has ordered a comprehensive follow-up to the incident, emphasizing that any statement causing public panic, regardless of intent, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

This incident is not an isolated case in Thailand's aviation sector. In September 2025, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Phuket was diverted due to a false bomb threat.

News.Az