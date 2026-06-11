Malaysia's AirAsia X postpones Bahrain flight route

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AirAsia X has postponed the launch of its planned flight service via Bahrain until at least August due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Malaysian low-cost airline said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The airline had initially planned to begin the route in June, connecting Kuala Lumpur with Bahrain and then continuing onward to London’s Gatwick Airport.

In a statement, AirAsia X said it now expects flights operating through Bahrain to begin in August or September, depending on market conditions.

News.Az