Fire breaks out on tanker off Omani coast

Fire breaks out on tanker off Omani coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire erupted in the engine room of a tanker 21 nautical miles ‌(39km) northeast of Oman’s Sohar, the United Kingdom ⁠Maritime Trade Operations ⁠agency cites local authorities ⁠as saying, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

No ⁠environmental ⁠impact has been reported, the UKMTO ‌added.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

News.Az