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Fire breaks out on tanker off Omani coast

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Fire breaks out on tanker off Omani coast
Source: Getty Images

A fire erupted in the engine room of a tanker 21 nautical miles ‌(39km) northeast of Oman’s Sohar, the United Kingdom ⁠Maritime Trade Operations ⁠agency cites local authorities ⁠as saying, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

No ⁠environmental ⁠impact has been reported, the UKMTO ‌added.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.


News.Az 

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