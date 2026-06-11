Fire breaks out on tanker off Omani coast
- 11 Jun 2026 12:14
- 11 Jun 2026 12:26
- 1063496
- Middle East
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Source: Getty Images
A fire erupted in the engine room of a tanker 21 nautical miles (39km) northeast of Oman’s Sohar, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency cites local authorities as saying, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
No environmental impact has been reported, the UKMTO added.
Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.