Bomb threat forces evacuation at Paris airport

Police have evacuated Paris Orly Airport, one of the two major airports serving the French capital, following a bomb threat.

The situation has caused significant disruption this evening, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Emergency evacuations were carried out at terminals two and three after the national police service received an anonymous phone call at around 6pm local time.The caller claimed there was a bomb inside one of the airport toilets.A police source told La Parisien: ‘A claimant called saying that he had put a bomb in the airport toilets. The premises are being evacuated.’Specialist services, including dog squads, have been sent in to inspect the premises.Footage on social media appeared to show passengers at Paris Orly leaving the airport.It comes after a Transavia due to fly from the same airport to Montpellier was left sitting on the tarmac for hours on Wednesday night before it was eventually cancelled – also because of a bomb scare, which turned out to be a hoax.

