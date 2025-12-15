Bondi Beach attack suspects identified as father, son

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said at a Monday news conference that the offenders are a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

The father was killed by police at the scene, while the son was critically wounded and remains hospitalized. Officials said they expect to press criminal charges against the son.

As of Monday afternoon, neither man had been publicly named. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke noted that the father arrived in Australia in 1998 on a student visa and later switched to a partner visa in 2001, remaining in the country legally since then. His son is an Australian-born citizen.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the son had come to law enforcement attention in October 2019 due to associations with others, but authorities assessed there was no ongoing threat or risk of violence at the time. Commissioner Lanyon added that there was “very little knowledge” of either man prior to the attack and that neither had a known criminal history.

The attack targeted a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, a popular tourist and local spot, shocking the Jewish community in Australia and drawing international condemnation. In addition to the 15 fatalities, dozens of people were injured.

Lanyon confirmed Sunday night that the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack but declined to comment on potential motives, ideological affiliations, or links, stating investigators require more time.

Authorities said the elder suspect had held a firearms license for roughly 10 years, with six registered weapons, and a recreational hunting license permitting long-arm possession and participation in a gun club. Six firearms were recovered at the scene, with ballistics and forensic testing underway to confirm their use in the attack. Additionally, police recovered two “rudimentary” but active improvised explosive devices.