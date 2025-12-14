Yandex metrika counter

Bystander wrestles gun from suspect in Bondi shooting -VIDEO

Photo: video screen

Footage shows a bystander tackling one of two suspected gunmen and wresting a firearm from him during the mass shooting at Bondi Beach that left at least 12 people dead, News.Az reports, citing the Guardian.

Video from the scene appears to show the suspect standing on a footpath between a grassy area and a parking lot, holding a shotgun and firing into the distance.

The bystander, who is crouching behind a parked car, rushes towards the alleged gunman as he fires. He leaps on to the alleged gunman and wrestles the gun from his hands.

The video shows the alleged gunman falling to the ground before the bystander points the gun at him as the alleged gunman backs away.

As the alleged gunman retreats, the bystander gently places the gun against a tree and puts his hand in the air.

At least 12 people were killed in the attack on a Hanukah celebration, including one of the shooters, police said. At least 29 people were taken to hospital.

Authorities declared the incident a terrorist attack.

“This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith,” the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said at a press conference on Sunday night.

“The evil that was unleashed at Bondi beach today is beyond comprehension and the trauma and loss that families are dealing with tonight is beyond anyone’s worst nightmare.

“Australians have had their lives cruelly stolen and many have been injured … Our first thoughts are with those in the terrible early hours of their grief.


