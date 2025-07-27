BONK to lead Solana Memecoins in August? Traders are whispering about this 5000% potential coin instead

BONK to lead Solana Memecoins in August? Traders are whispering about this 5000% potential coin instead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bonk Coin is making waves as Bonk price rose to lead Solana memecoins this week. With a 70% rally over 10 sessions and outflows of $1.88 million to long-term holders, BONK Price is showing solid signs of life. As traders anticipate fresh momentum ahead of August, chatter is building around an emerging token built on real utility—not just memecoin drama.

With SOL’s recent strength and volume growth across decentralized exchanges, memecoins on Solana are gaining traction. Amid that hype, another Layer 2 token is quietly drawing attention—not for memes, but for global real‑world use and low gas fees.

BONK Coin: Bonk Price Surge Sets Stage for August Breakout For Solana Memecoins

Bonk coin has surged about 22% over the past week, surging past $0.000034 and briefly reaching $0.000037 before a mild pullback. Its weekly volume jumps and exchange outflows show accumulation.

Analysts have observed that BONK price is breaking out with strong bullish momentum. If it holds above this zone, the next target could be $0.00007.

Meanwhile, some analysts see Bonk Coin leading Solana memecoins in August and pushing to $0.00012–$0.00015 if memecoin fever rises alongside SOL’s seasonal gains.

Best Crypto Presale to Buy: Why Remittix Rounds Out the Playbook

While Solana memecoins dominate chatter, Remittix is building potent utility infrastructure for global payments. Unlike BONK coin, which thrives on hype and ecosystem tools, Remittix links crypto wallets to traditional banks across 30+ countries, all with ultra-low gas fees. Its beta wallet was revealed recently, with a full launch scheduled in Q3 2025.

Remittix stands apart with:

Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries

Utility-first token powering real transaction volume

Wallet beta that launches this quarter

CertiK audit which shows it is built with trust and transparency

This cross-chain DeFi project delivers deeper use than most low cap crypto gems. Its infrastructure-first model makes it one of the best DeFi projects 2025 and arguably the best crypto presale to buy for real utility and passive income through crypto staking.

Buy RTX Token Before Q3 Wallet Rollout & Price Surge

BONK coin may dominate memecoin buzz in August, but Remittix offers genuine real-world change. With over $16.8 million raised, a strong community, and $250,000 giveaway underway, it’s far more than hype.

Buying RTX token now gives exposure to a project built on utility, not just culture. As the beta wallet nears release, early investors get in ahead of a true next crypto token launch that solves real problems.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az