IEA warns restoring oil flow from Gulf could take six months
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Source: AP
Restoring oil and gas flows from the Gulf could take up to six months, according to International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol, who warned that the world may be facing one of the most severe energy crises in history.
In an interview with the Financial Times, Birol said some facilities could resume operations within six months, while others may take significantly longer to recover, News.Az reports.
He cautioned that both policymakers and markets are underestimating the scale of the disruption, noting that roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies are currently stranded in the region.
By Nijat Babayev