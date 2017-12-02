Boris Johnson to visit Moscow in December - sources

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will visit Moscow on December 22 and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during his trip, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Two sources with direct knowledge of Johnson’s visit, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media, said Britain’s top diplomat would be in the Russian capital on December 22, Reuters reported.

Alan Duncan, a junior foreign minister, will visit Russia next week to lay the ground for Johnson’s visit.

The British government announced in October that Johnson would travel to Moscow later this year - the first visit to Russia by a British foreign minister in five years - to discuss international security issues.

News.Az

