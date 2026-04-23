Nikkei slips below 60,000 as investors take profits

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Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell back below the 60,000 mark on Thursday after briefly hitting a record high, as investors locked in profits amid lingering geopolitical uncertainty.

The index ended 0.75% lower at 59,140.23, after earlier climbing above 60,000 for the first time. Early gains were supported by optimism following comments from Donald Trump about extending a ceasefire with Iran, but sentiment later weakened as doubts remained over the stability of the truce, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Broader market weakness followed, with the Topix index also declining 0.76%, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

Market participants pointed to ongoing tensions in the Middle East and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz as key risks keeping oil prices elevated and limiting further upside in equities. Investors also reacted to weaker U.S. stock futures during Asian trading hours.

Analysts said the recent rally in Japanese stocks has been driven largely by a narrow group of artificial intelligence-linked companies, raising concerns about the sustainability of gains. Stocks such as SoftBank Group and Advantest have led the surge, while much of the broader market has lagged behind.

As a result, investors moved to secure profits after the index’s sharp rise, with many waiting for clearer signals on geopolitical developments and global market direction before pushing stocks higher.

News.Az