Boris Johnson: UK 'seeing start of second wave'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK is "seeing the start of a second wave coming in" of Covid-19 infections, according to BBC.

Speaking in Oxfordshire, Mr. Johnson said it had been "inevitable" the UK would see a rise in cases.

"I don't want to go into bigger lockdown measures at all," he said, but added: "Clearly when you look at what is happening you've got to wonder whether we need to go further than the rule of six that we brought in."

The UK PM said a second lockdown is the "last thing anybody wants" but said the current measures would need to be kept "under review".

His comments come after the government's scientific advisers said there is now widespread growth of the virus across the UK.

