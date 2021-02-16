BP and its co-venturers complete educational project in support of capacity-building at Azerbaijan’s universities

+ ↺ − 16 px

BP and its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, PETRONAS, MOL, LUKOIL, NICO, Equinor, INPEX, ExxonMobil, SGC, ITOCHU, ONGC, TOTAL and Eni – today announced the successful completion of an important educational project in support of capacity-building at Azerbaijan’s leading universities. BP and its co-venturers funded this project as part of their commitment to supporting education and helping enhance local capabilities and skills at all levels.

The project is aimed at establishing project management capability in national higher educational institutions. This has been achieved through training three representatives from each of the selected 15 universities who upon completion of the five-month programme received international project management certification of IPMA standard. IPMA - the International Project Management Association is a world leader in the assessment of project managers.

As a result, the participating universities now have their own teams of project managers who are holders of Certified Project Management Associate certification, Level D – one of the four degrees of IPMA assessment.

As part of the project, a new manual for project managers has also been published in the Azerbaijani language.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s Vice president of the Middle East and Caspian, Communications and Advocacy, said: “As part of our support for education we cooperate with a number of national universities on various projects helping them build and develop capabilities they would need to raise the quality of education. Efficient implementation of such joint projects clearly requires dedicated project managers who would be responsible for the overall implementation process including budget management and financial reporting. We are very pleased to see that 15 national universities will now have their own dedicated professional project management teams consisting of internationally certified specialists. This will allow the universities to efficiently manage their joint projects with national and international organizations contributing to the expansion of their cooperation in support of enhancement of the quality of education.”

The value of the project is 75,902AZN. The project was implemented by the Project Management Association.

