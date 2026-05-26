Six dead after suspected asphyxiation inside septic tank in India's Odisha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people died and another fell ill on Tuesday due to asphyxiation after allegedly inhaling toxic gases inside an under-construction septic tank in Kalahandi district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, News.Az reports, citing Hindustan Times.

The deceased were identified as Nimai Pal, 48, the owner of the house where the septic tank was being built, and his son Akash Pal, 28, both residents of Karlakhunta village.

The other victims were Adal Majhi, 55, Manoranjan Hati, 27, from Matoganda village, and Chhanda Jal and Bipul Jal from Duta village.

The incident occurred in Karlakhunta village under the jurisdiction of Madanpur Rampur police station while centring-related work on the septic tank was underway. Preliminary reports indicated that the accident may have happened during the removal of centring materials from the tank, where toxic gases were suspected to have accumulated.

According to police, one worker initially entered the tank but soon experienced breathing difficulties and did not return. In an effort to rescue him, six others entered the confined space one after another.

However, the rescuers also reportedly lost consciousness inside the tank. Police suspect the deaths were caused by suffocation due to a build-up of carbon dioxide or other toxic gases inside the septic tank.

Local residents later pulled the victims out and rushed them to Madanpur Rampur Hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead on arrival.

Another victim, Pankaj Bhoi, 32, from Hatikhoj village, fell ill in the incident. He was first admitted to Madanpur Rampur Hospital before being transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital after his condition worsened.

Police teams arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.

Officials said the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, although preliminary findings point to toxic gases inside the septic tank leading to suffocation. Kalahandi Superintendent of Police Nagaraj Devarkonda said the precise cause would be determined after post-mortem examination reports are received.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Mohan Charan Majhi announced compensation of 400,000 Indian rupees for the families of each of the deceased victims.

News.Az