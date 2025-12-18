BP names Meg O’Neill as first external CEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

BP has appointed Meg O’Neill, CEO of Australia’s Woodside Energy, as its next chief executive, following the abrupt departure of Murray Auchincloss.

O’Neill will take over in April, becoming the first external CEO in BP’s more than century-long history and the first woman to lead one of the world’s top five oil majors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move signals BP’s renewed focus on oil and gas after scaling back its ambitious renewables strategy. Analysts said the appointment may be welcomed by investors, highlighting a faster, more aggressive approach to restructuring and capital allocation under the new leadership.

