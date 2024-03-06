bp to build solar power plant in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Within the framework of the "Shafaq" (Sunrise) project, the construction works of the photovoltaic (PV) solar power plant will start in the second half of 2024 in Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan, which is included in the East Zangazur economic district," said Lightsource bp senior environmental and social planner Aaron Shane during a public meeting to discuss the draft Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) document for the project as part of the "Shafaq" project work program, News.az reports.

It should be noted that the "Shafaq" project is implemented by bp. The construction works of the station were prepared by Lightsource bp company.

According to Aaron Shane, construction works within the project are expected to last for about 18 months.

The potential environmental and socio-economic impacts of the activities to be carried out under the ESIA "Shafaq" project are reviewed and the recommended mitigation measures are described. The purpose of the ESIA process is to ensure that any negative impacts of the proposed works on the environment and the socio-economic sphere are identified, minimized and, if possible, eliminated.

During the event, it was announced that the document would be submitted to the Ministry of Ecology of the Republic of Azerbaijan in March of this year, and it is expected to be approved in April.

Note that the PV solar power plant will cover an area of approximately 802 hectares and will have a capacity of 240 megawatts of alternating current (MVtAC). The project includes the design, supply, engineering, construction, installation, testing, commissioning, and operation phase of a 240 MWtAC PV solar power plant.

