Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home reportedly ransacked

Actor Brad Pitt's home in Los Angeles has been ransacked by a trio of thieves.

Three suspects broke into the home in the Los Feliz late on Wednesday through a front window and "ransacked the location," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Police did not confirm the home belonged to the Oscar-winning actor, but the address matched that of a home Mr Pitt purchased in 2023.

Authorities said the suspects fled with stolen items, though it's unclear what was taken. The actor was reportedly not home at the time of the burglary.

Mr Pitt was in the UK earlier this week for the London premier of his new film F1, which is released on Friday. He was accompanied by fellow Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton, who has seven Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles.

US media reported he was not home at the time of the burglary, which authorities said happened around 22:30 local time on Wednesday.

LA police would not confirm whether Mr Pitt was home or the value of items stolen. The BBC also contacted representatives for the actor.

The large three-bedroom home sits just outside Griffith Park - which is home to the famous Hollywood Sign. It is surrounded by a large fence and greenery that shields the home from public view.

The burglary follows others reported in the city targeting other celebrities, including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Last month, a man was also arrested on stalking and vandalism charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into the gate of the home of Pitt's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

