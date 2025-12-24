Brazil says BRICS payment system 'feasible'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The creation of a BRICS payment system is one of the key items on the association’s agenda and its implementation is considered feasible, Brazil’s ambassador to Moscow, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos, said.

As for progress on the payment system, the diplomat described it as one of the most important topics for BRICS, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“Significant progress was made during the Russian presidency in 2024, and we continue to work on this issue during the Brazilian presidency,” he said.

“This is a truly important topic, and its implementation is possible,” the ambassador added.

