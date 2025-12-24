BRICS sets criteria for admitting new member states

+ ↺ − 16 px

BRICS has developed a set of criteria that guide decisions on whether to admit new countries to the association, Brazil’s ambassador to Moscow Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos has announced.

The ambassador noted that the issue of expanding membership was not discussed during Brazil’s presidency of the bloc, as the focus was placed on integrating countries that had recently joined BRICS, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“We did not discuss the issue of admitting new members during the Brazilian presidency, but focused on integrating those who recently joined the association,” dos Santos said, adding that the question of further expansion could be considered in the future.

He explained that BRICS members already rely on established criteria when evaluating potential candidates. Among the key requirements, a prospective member must maintain good relations with its neighboring countries and oppose unilateral sanctions.

He also stressed that any decision on admitting a new country must be approved by consensus among all BRICS members.

News.Az