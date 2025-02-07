Brazil: Two killed as plane crashes into bus
In São Paulo, Brazil, two people were killed on Friday when a small plane crashed on a major avenue, sliding into a bus. Authorities confirmed the tragic incident.
It was unclear if the aircraft had been attempting an emergency landing shortly after taking off. It slid hundreds of meters along the avenue and hit a bus before exploding, firefighter chief Ronaldo Melo told journalists.
The pilot and sole passenger were killed in the accident, which happened shortly after the King Air F90 took off from the Campo de Marte airport, which handles domestic flights.