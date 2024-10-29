Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen expecting baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gisele Bündchen is reportedly pregnant with her third child. The 44-year-old Brazilian supermodel is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source said, News.Az reports, citing US media. Bündchen shares two children with her ex-husband, retired NFL champion quarterback Tom Brady. The former couple finalized their divorce in October 2022.Gisele began dating the jujitsu instructor in June 2023, roughly seven months after her divorce with Brady was finalized.Their new baby will join the children she co-parents with Brady: son Bejamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11.Brady is also father to son John Edward Thomas, 17, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.Bündchen was notably absent from the 2024 Victoria's Secret fashion show this month. The bombshell found fame on the catwalk and served as a VS Angel from 1999-2006.Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, in separate Instagram posts.

